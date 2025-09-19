South Korea's top chaebols to create 60,000 jobs in 5 years

Other major companies joining the hiring spree

It's not just Samsung making moves. Hyundai Motor Group is set to add 7,200 jobs in 2025 and another 10,000 in 2026 for its electric and software-driven vehicles.

SK Group is looking to hire 8,000 people this year. LG plans to bring on 3,500 new hires this year with a three-year goal of reaching 10,000.

Hanwha is focused on defense sector hiring this fall with another 3,500 jobs coming up. POSCO wants to add around 15,000 young workers over five years—all part of a bigger effort to support youth employment and keep the economy steady.