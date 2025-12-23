Apple, Google urge H-1B employees: Think twice before traveling abroad

Why does it matter?

If you don't have a valid H-1B stamp, leaving the US could mean being stuck abroad and unable to get back to work anytime soon.

Legal teams at both companies are urging folks to check with immigration experts before making travel plans.

Plus, with new $100,000 filing fees and stricter vetting, there's extra stress on both workers and employers—especially as H-1B workers are vulnerable in the event of layoffs.