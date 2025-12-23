Larry Ellison makes $40.4bn move for Warner Bros. Discovery

Drama around CBS and political ties raise questions

Meanwhile, David Ellison's ownership of CBS is under the spotlight after CBS, under his ownership, spiked a "60 Minutes" story on Trump-era deportations, a decision made by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, which has some Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders worried about possible editorial influence at CNN if the deal happens.

Plus, reports about David's ties to Donald Trump are stirring up concerns that CNN could change direction under new leadership, making this acquisition even more complicated.