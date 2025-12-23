NCLT approves Amazon's merger of logistics, marketplace arms
Amazon just got the green light from India's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to merge its delivery arm, Amazon Transportation Services (ATSPL), with its main marketplace, Amazon Seller Services (ASSPL).
This move is all about streamlining operations as rules get tighter and competition heats up.
With the merger, ATSPL will be dissolved and all its liabilities and legal proceedings will shift over to ASSPL.
What this means for Amazon in India
The merger uses a share swap—38 ASSPL shares for every 10 ATSPL shares—and helps Amazon stay on the right side of India's foreign investment rules while keeping control of its business.
In FY24, ASSPL pulled in over ₹25,406 crore in revenue and ATSPL made ₹4,889 crore.
The NCLT also reminded Amazon it still needs to follow tax laws and international regulations.
This step is part of Amazon's bigger plan to invest $30 billion in India by 2030 and boost growth across related industries.