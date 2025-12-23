NCLT approves Amazon's merger of logistics, marketplace arms

What this means for Amazon in India

The merger uses a share swap—38 ASSPL shares for every 10 ATSPL shares—and helps Amazon stay on the right side of India's foreign investment rules while keeping control of its business.

In FY24, ASSPL pulled in over ₹25,406 crore in revenue and ATSPL made ₹4,889 crore.

The NCLT also reminded Amazon it still needs to follow tax laws and international regulations.

This step is part of Amazon's bigger plan to invest $30 billion in India by 2030 and boost growth across related industries.