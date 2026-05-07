Apple invests ₹100cr in CleanMax for over 150MW in India Business May 07, 2026

Apple just invested ₹100 crore in CleanMax to build over 150 megawatts of renewable energy in India, sending CleanMax shares up nearly 3%.

This move will power about 150,000 homes a year and is part of Apple's broader goal of becoming carbon neutral across its entire footprint by 2030.

Apple and CleanMax have teamed up before on solar projects for Apple's offices and stores.