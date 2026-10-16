Apple opposes device searches of former Apple staff at OpenAI
Apple is fighting a request to search the devices of every former Apple employee now at OpenAI, saying only a handful were actually involved in the alleged trade secrets leak.
This came up at a San Jose court hearing, where the judge seems likely to agree with Apple and may even block OpenAI from using any disputed information.
OpenAI limits device checks to 14
OpenAI has promised not to use the contested data and will let investigators check 14 employees' devices instead of hundreds.
The original lawsuit claims OpenAI got confidential details from former Apple staff, but Apple has found no evidence supporting OpenAI's claims.
As things heat up, especially with OpenAI preparing to go public at a targeted $1.4 trillion valuation, both companies are under extra scrutiny over how their talent and technology move around.