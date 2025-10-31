Apple posts record $102.5 billion revenue for September quarter

The new iPhone 17 series was a big driver, helping iPhone sales hit $49 billion (even if growth was a bit slower than some hoped). Meanwhile, Apple's services—from the App Store to cloud storage—jumped nearly 15% to $28.8 billion, helping balance out higher costs and supply issues.

Apple continues to invest in AI, integrate new features

Apple says there are now more active devices out there than ever before, thanks to the popularity of the latest iPhones and its growing services business.

Looking ahead, Cook highlighted that Apple is continuing to expand its investment in AI, integrating new features powered by Apple silicon into its products and services.