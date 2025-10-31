Economic Times Startup Awards 2025 happening today: All you need

This year's winners and panel discussions lineup

This year's winners were picked by a jury led by Amitabh Kant (former G20 Sherpa) and included industry leaders from Accel and Flipkart.

Urban Company grabbed Startup of the Year, while Minfy Technologies was named Bootstrap Champ.

Qure AI was recognized as Top Innovator, Nawgati made a comeback as Comeback Kid, Prukalpa Sankar was celebrated as Woman Ahead, Chakr Innovation got the Social Enterprise nod, and Ashish Agrawal earned the Midas Touch award.

Panel discussions will dive into how these startups are shaping India's future.