Economic Times Startup Awards 2025 happening today: All you need
The Economic Times Startup Awards 2025 are happening today in Bengaluru, bringing together some of the brightest minds in India's startup scene.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leading the event, with big names like Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and Urban Company's Abhiraj Singh Bhal set to share insights on what's fueling India's booming entrepreneurial spirit.
This year's winners and panel discussions lineup
This year's winners were picked by a jury led by Amitabh Kant (former G20 Sherpa) and included industry leaders from Accel and Flipkart.
Urban Company grabbed Startup of the Year, while Minfy Technologies was named Bootstrap Champ.
Qure AI was recognized as Top Innovator, Nawgati made a comeback as Comeback Kid, Prukalpa Sankar was celebrated as Woman Ahead, Chakr Innovation got the Social Enterprise nod, and Ashish Agrawal earned the Midas Touch award.
Panel discussions will dive into how these startups are shaping India's future.