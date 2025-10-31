Elon Musk's Starlink is coming to India: Here's when Business Oct 31, 2025

Elon Musk's Starlink is finally setting up shop in India, aiming for a late 2025 or early 2026 launch.

The company's building its network in cities like Mumbai, Noida, and Chandigarh, with nine gateway stations planned.

Their big goal? Bringing fast satellite internet to rural and underserved areas that often get left behind.