Elon Musk's Starlink is coming to India: Here's when
Elon Musk's Starlink is finally setting up shop in India, aiming for a late 2025 or early 2026 launch.
The company's building its network in cities like Mumbai, Noida, and Chandigarh, with nine gateway stations planned.
Their big goal? Bringing fast satellite internet to rural and underserved areas that often get left behind.
Starlink will have to charge a premium
Getting Starlink won't be cheap at first: expect a one-time setup fee of around ₹30,000 and monthly charges starting at ₹3,300.
Starlink will go head-to-head with Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES, but all are still waiting on final spectrum approvals from Indian regulators.
How does Starlink work?
Starlink uses a bunch of low-Earth orbit satellites to beam internet straight down—no old-school cables needed.
The company has already secured the required Indian licenses and is running security trials now to tick all the regulatory boxes before launch.