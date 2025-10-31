Next Article
Coinbase's Q3 revenue soars 55% to $1.9B
Coinbase just had a huge third quarter—revenue shot up 55% to $1.9 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations.
This boost came as crypto prices hit new highs and more people jumped into trading.
Net income also climbed to $433 million, way up from last year.
Derivatives and stablecoins drive the momentum
A big part of the momentum came from Coinbase's push into derivatives and stablecoins. Their recent Deribit acquisition added $52 million in revenue, with options trading volumes soaring.
Altogether, Coinbase and Deribit handled over $840 billion in derivatives trades this quarter. Stablecoin activity brought in another $354 million.
CEO Brian Armstrong says more updates are coming at their December 17 product showcase.