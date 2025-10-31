Coinbase's Q3 revenue soars 55% to $1.9B

Derivatives and stablecoins drive the momentum

A big part of the momentum came from Coinbase's push into derivatives and stablecoins. Their recent Deribit acquisition added $52 million in revenue, with options trading volumes soaring.

Altogether, Coinbase and Deribit handled over $840 billion in derivatives trades this quarter. Stablecoin activity brought in another $354 million.

CEO Brian Armstrong says more updates are coming at their December 17 product showcase.