Netflix might buy Warner Bros.'s entire studio and streaming business
Netflix is reportedly looking to buy Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming businesses, as the studio plans to split from its cable channels.
Netflix has even brought in advisors and gotten a peek at Warner Bros.' financials, but it's all about the big-name movie and show rights—not old-school cable like CNN.
Potential treasure trove for Netflix
If this goes through, Netflix could score huge franchises like Harry Potter, DC superheroes, and HBO hits—all in one place. That means a much stronger lineup for your binge sessions.
With other giants like Comcast also interested, competition is fierce for what could be Hollywood's biggest content library.
Reflects the shifting landscape of Hollywood
This deal could totally change who owns your favorite shows and movies—and where you can watch them.
It shows how traditional studios are scrambling to keep up with streaming leaders like Netflix.
If it happens, expect new ways (and maybe new places) to stream some of the world's biggest entertainment brands.