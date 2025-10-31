Amazon's Q3 results beat expectations, sending stock soaring

AWS drives revenue surge; CEO addresses recent layoffs

Most of Amazon's boost came from AWS, its cloud business, which jumped 20% to $33 billion—its fastest growth since 2022—even though it's still growing slower than Google and Microsoft's cloud arms.

Riding this momentum, Amazon bumped up its annual spending forecast to $125 billion and thinks Q4 sales could top $200 billion.

On the people front, CEO Andy Jassy addressed the recent layoffs of 14,000 employees during the earnings call and emphasized they weren't financially driven—a move reflecting the company's evolving culture.