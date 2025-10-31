US airlines warn of major delays if government shutdown continues Business Oct 31, 2025

Delta and United Airlines are calling on Congress to end the government shutdown, which has now stretched to 29 days.

Both airlines are worried about air traffic controllers and TSA workers—these folks are still showing up for crucial safety jobs but haven't been paid.

Delta is pushing for Congress to immediately pass a clean continuing resolution so everyone can get their paychecks and things can get back on track.