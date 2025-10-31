US airlines warn of major delays if government shutdown continues
Delta and United Airlines are calling on Congress to end the government shutdown, which has now stretched to 29 days.
Both airlines are worried about air traffic controllers and TSA workers—these folks are still showing up for crucial safety jobs but haven't been paid.
Delta is pushing for Congress to immediately pass a clean continuing resolution so everyone can get their paychecks and things can get back on track.
Delta is losing under a million dollars a day
The longer this drags on, the more it's stressing airline staff and slowing down operations.
Delta says it's losing under a million dollars a day right now but warns delays could get worse if nothing changes.
United's CEO Scott Kirby joined in at a White House meeting, urging lawmakers to act fast.
Both airlines support reopening the government temporarily, but political debates in the Senate are holding things up.