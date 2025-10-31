NVIDIA plans $1B investment in AI software startup Poolside Business Oct 31, 2025

NVIDIA, the giant behind those powerful AI chips, is looking to invest as much as $1 billion in Poolside, a platform that helps build AI software.

If it goes through, this deal would be part of a huge $2 billion funding round, putting Poolside's value at around $12 billion.

It's another sign that NVIDIA is serious about expanding its reach beyond just hardware and staying at the center of the AI boom.