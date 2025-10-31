NVIDIA plans $1B investment in AI software startup Poolside
NVIDIA, the giant behind those powerful AI chips, is looking to invest as much as $1 billion in Poolside, a platform that helps build AI software.
If it goes through, this deal would be part of a huge $2 billion funding round, putting Poolside's value at around $12 billion.
It's another sign that NVIDIA is serious about expanding its reach beyond just hardware and staying at the center of the AI boom.
NVIDIA's growing influence in tech landscape
There's a catch: NVIDIA's investment depends on Poolside locking in the rest of its funding first.
This isn't NVIDIA's first move with Poolside—they also joined a big funding round last year.
Lately, NVIDIA has been making other bold bets too, like investing in self-driving tech company Wayve and even grabbing a major stake in Intel.
All signs point to NVIDIA doubling down on innovation and keeping its spot as a key player in the tech world.