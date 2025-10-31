Netflix is splitting its stock for the 1st time since 2015
Netflix just announced a 10-for-1 stock split, making its shares more accessible for regular folks and employees.
If you own Netflix stock by November 10, you'll get nine extra shares for each one you have.
The new shares land in your account after markets close on November 14, and trading at the new price starts November 17.
Making shares more accessible
By dropping the per-share price to around $109, Netflix is hoping to make it easier for more people—particularly younger or first-time investors, as inferred from market trends—to buy in.
It doesn't change the company's overall value but could boost trading activity and open doors for more people to own a piece of Netflix.
Stock splits like this are rare lately: only three S&P 500 companies have done one in 2025 so far.
Involving employees as shareholders
This move also suggests Netflix wants its team involved as shareholders, not just workers.
With over 300 million paid members worldwide and tons of content, it's their first split since 2015—a sign they're considering both growth and accessibility.