Netflix is splitting its stock for the 1st time since 2015

Making shares more accessible

By dropping the per-share price to around $109, Netflix is hoping to make it easier for more people—particularly younger or first-time investors, as inferred from market trends—to buy in.

It doesn't change the company's overall value but could boost trading activity and open doors for more people to own a piece of Netflix.

Stock splits like this are rare lately: only three S&P 500 companies have done one in 2025 so far.