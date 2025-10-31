Amazon's cloud business shines, boosting total revenue
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just posted a 20% jump in revenue for Q3, hitting $33 billion and outpacing Wall Street's predictions—even after a major outage earlier this month.
Amazon's total revenue also topped estimates at $180.17 billion, sending its stock up nearly 9% in after-hours trading.
AWS's growth amid economic challenges underscores its importance
While rivals like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are growing fast, AWS is still a backbone for much of the internet.
Meanwhile, Amazon's retail side is feeling the pinch from economic and global issues, but cloud services are clearly keeping the company strong.
Amazon's cloud success shows how crucial digital infrastructure has become—especially as other parts of the business face challenges.
For anyone following tech or thinking about future careers, it's another sign that cloud skills are only getting more important.