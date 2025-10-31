Ford to invest $370 million in India amid US-India trade tensions

Shift from EV focus to traditional vehicle production

This marks a major strategy change for Ford under CEO Jim Farley.

After losing $2 billion and pulling out of the Indian market (including ending things with Mahindra & Mahindra), Ford now wants to use India as a global manufacturing hub—joining other US giants like Apple who are betting big on the region.

Interestingly, this also means Ford is stepping away from its earlier electric vehicle plans in India, choosing instead to double down on traditional production where demand is stronger.