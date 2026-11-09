Apple saves $2.7B in taxes by shifting profits to Singapore
What's the story
Apple has saved a whopping $2.7 billion in taxes by shifting its profits to Singapore, a move that has come under fire and raised questions about corporate tax practices. The tech giant's decision to book a large chunk of its profits in the Southeast Asian country takes advantage of lower tax rates than other countries. According to Financial Times, that is slightly more than the $2.6 billion Apple saved through its Irish headquarters.
Tax avoidance
Wider trend among multinational corporations
Apple's strategy is not an isolated case but part of a wider trend among multinational corporations looking to reduce their tax burdens.
These companies often use offshore subsidiaries and complex accounting strategies as part of their tactics.
Critics say such methods erode the tax base in countries where these firms actually make money, prompting calls for reform in international tax laws.
Tax fairness
Ongoing debate over tax fairness and corporate responsibility
As governments around the world struggle with tax avoidance, Apple's approach highlights the ongoing debate over tax fairness and corporate responsibility.
The company's financial maneuvers have sparked discussions about the need for greater transparency and accountability in corporate taxation.
This case serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in international business operations and their impact on global economies.