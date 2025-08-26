Next Article
Apple to open its 4th store in India next week
Apple is set to open its fourth retail store in India—Apple Koregaon Park—in Pune on September 4 at 1:00pm IST.
The store will feature colorful peacock-inspired artwork and marks another step in Apple's expansion across India, following the announcement of the upcoming Bengaluru store.
What to expect from the new store
Visitors can check out the full range of Apple products, get help from trained Specialists, and join "Today at Apple" creative sessions like photography and music workshops.
To make shopping easier, Apple is rolling out features like "Shop with a Specialist over Video" and updating its Store app for more personalized service.
As a fun preview, there are exclusive wallpapers and an Apple Music playlist inspired by Pune available now on Apple's website.