Apple to open its 4th store in India next week

What to expect from the new store

Visitors can check out the full range of Apple products, get help from trained Specialists, and join "Today at Apple" creative sessions like photography and music workshops.

To make shopping easier, Apple is rolling out features like "Shop with a Specialist over Video" and updating its Store app for more personalized service.

As a fun preview, there are exclusive wallpapers and an Apple Music playlist inspired by Pune available now on Apple's website.