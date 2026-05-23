Ashwini Vaishnaw: Rajasthan laid groundwork for around 450 factories
Rajasthan is quickly becoming a hotspot for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out how the state has made big strides, with groundwork laid for around 450 factories in just 2 years and 75 approved last year under a government scheme.
The push comes as part of efforts to boost tech and industry in the region.
Bhiwadi cluster 6cr chips, ₹1,200cr proposals
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma shared that Rajasthan's first semiconductor cluster in Bhiwadi spans 50 acres and can produce around 6 crore chips a year.
Already, about 20 companies have pitched in over ₹1,200 crore worth of investment proposals.
The state is rolling out fresh policies with financial perks to attract more players, while the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar belt is being shaped into Rajasthan's own "Silicon Valley of Rajasthan," thanks to its silica resources, skilled workforce, and solar energy advantages.