Asian stocks gain as Fed rate cut bets rise
Asian stocks got a boost this Tuesday, with Japan and South Korea leading gains after Wall Street rallied on hopes the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon.
The S&P 500 snapped back from last week's dip, and traders are now betting on nearly three rate cuts before the year ends—a move that investors often see as making stocks more attractive.
Investors glued to economic signals as next Fed meeting approaches
The two-year Treasury yield just hit its lowest since 2022, the US dollar is losing steam, and gold prices are staying strong.
On top of that, local politics in Indonesia and new fiscal moves in Japan are adding extra twists for Asian markets.
Everyone's waiting for key reports like inflation data to see what happens next.