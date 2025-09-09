Indian AI startups face US visa hurdles
Indian AI startups hoping to grow in the US are running into stricter visa restrictions.
Now, getting a B1/B2 business visa in India can take anywhere from 3.5 to 9 months—causing major delays for founders like LatentForce's Aravind Jayendran.
O-1 visas for skilled talent are also harder to get, with denial rates rising from 4.5% in FY23 to 5.8% in FY24.
Visa delays could slow down innovation
These tighter rules mean startups like Qodex have to rethink how they hire and expand in the US.
Indians can only apply for US visas inside India—no more shortcuts through third countries—which makes it harder to meet clients or pitch investors face-to-face.
With possible cuts to programs that help international grads stay and work, companies are shifting hiring strategies just to keep up.
All this could slow down innovation at a time when global competition is heating up.