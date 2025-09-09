Indian AI startups face US visa hurdles

Visa delays could slow down innovation

These tighter rules mean startups like Qodex have to rethink how they hire and expand in the US.

Indians can only apply for US visas inside India—no more shortcuts through third countries—which makes it harder to meet clients or pitch investors face-to-face.

With possible cuts to programs that help international grads stay and work, companies are shifting hiring strategies just to keep up.

All this could slow down innovation at a time when global competition is heating up.