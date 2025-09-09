Gold demand in India drops 28% during recent festive stretch

Shift to lighter, lower-karat pieces

With gold retailing at a record ₹1,07,321 per 10gm (as of early September 2024), many buyers are choosing lighter and lower-karat pieces instead of classic heavy jewelry.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman from Kalyan Jewellers notes that shoppers are seeking more affordable options now.

Meanwhile, lighter jewelry—especially in urban and northern areas—is trending, and interest in gold coins for investment is still going strong.