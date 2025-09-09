Infosys to hire 20,000 fresh graduates in FY26
Infosys is gearing up to recruit up to 20,000 fresh graduates as digital specialist engineers for FY26, with interviews conducted by panels of senior employees at manager level and above.
Starting this October, these panels will visit tier-2 and tier-3 colleges across India to find new talent.
How to prepare for the interviews
Candidates will face aptitude tests, group discussions, and several interview rounds focused on programming basics—so brush up if you're interested.
Infosys is doubling down on tech skills as it ramps up fresher hiring from 11,900 in FY24 to up to 20,000 this year.
Joining the trainee program
If you make the cut, you'll join a trainee program that ends with hands-on training at Infosys's Mysuru campus.
Complete it successfully and you'll land a full-time job—ready for the fast-changing tech world with solid support behind you.