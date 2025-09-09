This penny stock is buying Worldcoin for $250 million

Eightco isn't just chasing headlines—it's making Worldcoin its main treasury asset, joining a growing wave of companies putting crypto on their balance sheets. The company also plans to add Ether next, doubling down while investor appetite for risk is high during this bull run.

Deal details and upcoming Nasdaq ticker change

The deal included selling 171.2 million shares at $1.46 each with backing from major investors like MOZAYYX and BitMine.

Eightco also brought in tech analyst Dan Ives as chairman and will switch its Nasdaq ticker to "ORBS" when the deal wraps up.