Intel's new CEO Srini Iyengar is restructuring the company

Intel execs are shifting around in response to the changes

Longtime Intel exec Michelle Johnston Holthaus is shifting into a strategic adviser role after more than 30 years.

Kevok Kechichian (from ARM) will now head the data center group, and Jim Johnson steps in as SVP and GM of client computing.

These moves are all about speeding up innovation and execution—plus, with the US government planning to swap grants for a 10% stake in Intel, there's an analysis suggesting extra pressure to deliver results.