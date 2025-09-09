Next Article
Intel's new CEO Srini Iyengar is restructuring the company
Big changes are happening at Intel after Lip-Bu Tan took over as CEO earlier this year.
The company is setting up a new engineering group focused on building custom silicon chips for outside clients, with industry veteran Srini Iyengar leading the charge.
Intel execs are shifting around in response to the changes
Longtime Intel exec Michelle Johnston Holthaus is shifting into a strategic adviser role after more than 30 years.
Kevok Kechichian (from ARM) will now head the data center group, and Jim Johnson steps in as SVP and GM of client computing.
These moves are all about speeding up innovation and execution—plus, with the US government planning to swap grants for a 10% stake in Intel, there's an analysis suggesting extra pressure to deliver results.