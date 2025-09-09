US judge not convinced by Anthropic's $1.5B book settlement

Judge Alsup has flagged several issues with the proposed settlement

Judge Alsup has asked for a finalized list of nearly 465,000 allegedly pirated books by September 15—saying it's key to stopping future lawsuits and making sure all affected authors know what's happening.

He's also not convinced that the fund will be distributed fairly or that the claims process is clear enough yet, warning he might still send this case to trial if things aren't sorted soon.