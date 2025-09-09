Next Article
US judge not convinced by Anthropic's $1.5B book settlement
A US judge isn't sold on Anthropic's proposed $1.5 billion deal with authors who say their books were illegally pirated to train AI chatbots.
The agreement is meant to avoid a December trial, but Judge William Alsup has flagged several issues and wants changes before signing off.
A hearing is set for September 25, 2025, to sort things out.
Judge Alsup has flagged several issues with the proposed settlement
Judge Alsup has asked for a finalized list of nearly 465,000 allegedly pirated books by September 15—saying it's key to stopping future lawsuits and making sure all affected authors know what's happening.
He's also not convinced that the fund will be distributed fairly or that the claims process is clear enough yet, warning he might still send this case to trial if things aren't sorted soon.