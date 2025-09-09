Why are oil prices defying OPEC+ production hike announcement?

China is buying up the excess supply

A big reason for this stability? China has been aggressively stockpiling oil, soaking up the extra supply and keeping prices from sliding.

Even though some analysts predict oil could dip to $53-56 next year if there's a surplus, right now the market's still tight—especially since OPEC+ only hit 65% of its planned output increase between March and July 2025.

For now, worries about an "oil glut" haven't really shown up in real-world inventories.