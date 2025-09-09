Next Article
Space DOTs raises $1.5 million to boost spacecraft safety
Space DOTs, launched by Bianca Cefalo in 2022, just scored $1.5 million in seed funding led by Female Founders Fund.
The company is building tech that spots and interprets threats orbiting Earth, using its SKY-I platform.
This new funding will help them grow their teams in London and the US and push their tech further for future space missions.
Feel Ventures and General Electric Company also joined the investment round.
With both hardware and software tools under one roof, Space DOTs is working to boost spacecraft safety and reliability—making sure future missions can handle whatever space throws at them.