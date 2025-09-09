Space DOTs raises $1.5 million to boost spacecraft safety Business Sep 09, 2025

Space DOTs, launched by Bianca Cefalo in 2022, just scored $1.5 million in seed funding led by Female Founders Fund.

The company is building tech that spots and interprets threats orbiting Earth, using its SKY-I platform.

This new funding will help them grow their teams in London and the US and push their tech further for future space missions.