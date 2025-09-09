FSSAI to update organic food regulations as per global standards
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) is gearing up to revamp its organic food regulations so they match what's expected internationally.
A fresh committee will take charge of this, focusing on making sure Indian organic products meet the latest global benchmarks.
This move lines up with ongoing updates to the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), showing India wants its organic sector to stay current and competitive worldwide.
NPOP will continue to play a key role
The new standards are set to boost how Indian organic foods are certified and labeled, aiming for recognition on par with top countries.
NPOP—already recognized by the EU, Switzerland, and Great Britain—will keep playing a key role in setting these rules under the 2017 regulations.
For over 20 years, India has been a major supplier of organics, and these changes are all about keeping that reputation strong as expectations rise globally.