FSSAI to update organic food regulations as per global standards

NPOP will continue to play a key role

The new standards are set to boost how Indian organic foods are certified and labeled, aiming for recognition on par with top countries.

NPOP—already recognized by the EU, Switzerland, and Great Britain—will keep playing a key role in setting these rules under the 2017 regulations.

For over 20 years, India has been a major supplier of organics, and these changes are all about keeping that reputation strong as expectations rise globally.