India could become a gateway for global satellite internet services
India's Department of Telecommunications recently released draft rules that could shake up how satellite internet works here.
Big names like Starlink, OneWeb, Jio Satellite, and Amazon's Kuiper might soon be able to use Indian gateways for global services—meaning less need to build pricey new facilities outside the country.
The government is asking for feedback within 30 days.
New rules would replace existing licensing system
If these rules go through, companies would have one year from getting spectrum to start operations.
They'd also get the green light to team up with foreign telecoms (with proper approvals).
The plan moves away from heavy licensing toward a simpler authorization system but keeps current licenses under the old Indian Telegraph Act.
There are also new requirements: all user data must stay in India, and operators will pay annual fees based on their revenue.