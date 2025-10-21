Next Article
Asian stocks get a boost on US earnings, China trade hopes
Business
Asian stocks got a lift on Tuesday, with markets in Japan, Australia, and South Korea all moving up.
The rally followed strong US earnings and friendlier vibes between Washington and Beijing.
Big gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also helped push things higher across the region.
All eyes now turn to Friday's US inflation report
US-listed Chinese companies jumped 2.4%—their best day in a week—thanks to hopes for smoother US-China trade talks and less worry about a US government shutdown.
All eyes now turn to Friday's US inflation report, which could shape the Federal Reserve's next moves and impact tech stocks and investor strategies going forward.