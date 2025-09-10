Asia's private equity heads now call Mumbai home Business Sep 10, 2025

India is quickly turning into Asia's go-to spot for private equity, with big names like KKR and Blackstone stepping up their investments.

In a clear sign of the shift, seven major global funds—including leaders from Blackstone and KKR—now have their Asia private equity heads or co-heads based in Mumbai.

Just five years ago, these execs were not based in India.