Asia's private equity heads now call Mumbai home
India is quickly turning into Asia's go-to spot for private equity, with big names like KKR and Blackstone stepping up their investments.
In a clear sign of the shift, seven major global funds—including leaders from Blackstone and KKR—now have their Asia private equity heads or co-heads based in Mumbai.
Just five years ago, these execs were not based in India.
India is the new China for PE firms
India's strong economic growth and wide range of opportunities—from infrastructure to manufacturing—are drawing investors in.
The country's stock market is also a big plus.
Together, these top execs now manage over $100 billion in assets here.
Even with global challenges, India attracted 41% of private equity inflows into emerging markets so far this year, beating China's 34%.