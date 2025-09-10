Next Article
Osia Hyper Retail hits upper circuit for 17th straight day
Osia Hyper Retail just hit its upper circuit for the 17th day in a row, with shares touching an intraday high of ₹25.81, up nearly 5%, on Wednesday.
That's more than double its price from mid-August, reflecting the strong price action around this small-cap retail stock.
Key developments and company background
The company recently announced plans to raise up to ₹200 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement—pending shareholder approval—which could help fund future growth.
Osia is also gearing up for its annual general meeting on September 30 in Ahmedabad.
Founded in 2014 as "Osia Hypermart," it focuses on value retailing, much like other popular supermarket chains.