Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty settles below 25,000 mark

Auto shares slide on profit-taking; global mood cautious

Auto shares slid as investors took profits after recent gains from lower vehicle taxes.

Global mood turned cautious too—US President Trump pushed for tougher tariffs on Chinese goods and urged the EU to extend similar tariffs to India.

Most sectors ended in the red except IT, which managed some gains.

Foreign investors kept selling (₹1,350 crore out), while domestic funds tried to balance things out by buying ₹1,050 crore worth of stocks.

Notably hit: Tata Motors (-3.58%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-2.55%), while Infosys (+2.04%) stood out among rare gainers in tech.