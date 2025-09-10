Next Article
Marriott sets sights on 500 hotels in India by 2030
Marriott International is gearing up for major growth in India, aiming to have 500 hotels across the country by 2030.
With 159 hotels open now and another 137 on the way, Marriott's regional COO Neeraj Govil called India a key market for their Asia Pacific expansion (outside China).
Mid-scale and luxury focus
Marriott is betting big on both luxury and mid-scale hotels, thanks to strong demand from Indian travelers.
They're planning to boost their room count from 30,000 to 50,000 over five years.
New projects include a ₹2,500 crore partnership with Panchshil Group and Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality Ltd for six more hotels and launching 'Series by Marriott' for tier II and III cities, all lined up with India's fast-growing hotel scene.