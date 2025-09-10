Marriott sets sights on 500 hotels in India by 2030

Mid-scale and luxury focus

Marriott is betting big on both luxury and mid-scale hotels, thanks to strong demand from Indian travelers.

They're planning to boost their room count from 30,000 to 50,000 over five years.

New projects include a ₹2,500 crore partnership with Panchshil Group and Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality Ltd for six more hotels and launching 'Series by Marriott' for tier II and III cities, all lined up with India's fast-growing hotel scene.