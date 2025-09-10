Next Article
Poonawalla Fincorp raises ₹1,000cr via secured NCDs
Poonawalla Fincorp just raised ₹1,000 crore by selling secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), approved on September 10, 2025.
They issued one lakh NCDs at ₹1 lakh each, offering a 7.58% annual interest rate—basically giving investors a way to earn steady returns while supporting the company's growth.
Investors can exit after 18 months
These NCDs are listed on BSE and will mature in almost three years (September 8, 2028), but investors can exit after 18 months if they want.
The debentures are backed by top-level security on company assets, so there's an extra layer of safety for those investing.
If payments are delayed, the company pays an extra 2% interest until things are sorted out—showing they're serious about keeping investors protected.