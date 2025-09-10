Poonawalla Fincorp raises ₹1,000cr via secured NCDs

Investors can exit after 18 months

These NCDs are listed on BSE and will mature in almost three years (September 8, 2028), but investors can exit after 18 months if they want.

The debentures are backed by top-level security on company assets, so there's an extra layer of safety for those investing.

If payments are delayed, the company pays an extra 2% interest until things are sorted out—showing they're serious about keeping investors protected.