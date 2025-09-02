Next Article
AstraZeneca surrenders Indian plant license, ending local manufacturing
AstraZeneca has officially given up its license for the Bengaluru plant, ending its manufacturing in India two years earlier than planned.
The license, originally valid until December 2027, was surrendered to regulators as part of a bigger rethink of the company's operations.
AstraZeneca will now import medicines instead of making them locally
AstraZeneca first tried to sell the plant for contract manufacturing but couldn't find a buyer.
Now, instead of making medicines locally, they'll import them from their network of over 20 global facilities.
This shift is part of a strategic review of AstraZeneca's global manufacturing and supply network.