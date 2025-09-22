Atlanta Electricals IPO: Bids received for nearly all shares
Atlanta Electricals's IPO kicked off with a bang, drawing bids for nearly all 64 lakh shares offered on Day 1.
Demand was strong across the board—non-institutional investors subscribed 1.03 times, retail investors 1.01 times, and qualified institutional buyers filled their quota too.
The company builds transformers for power and auto sectors
Atlanta Electricals builds power, auto, and inverter duty transformers.
Their products range from compact to massive (5 MVA/11 kV up to 200 MVA/220 kV), serving state grids, private companies, and renewable energy projects nationwide.
GMP indicates possible listing gains
The company aims to raise ₹687 crore through this IPO (₹400 crore fresh issue + ₹287 crore offer for sale).
Shares are priced at ₹718-₹754 each; allotment happens September 25 and listing is set for September 29, 2025.
The gray market premium sits at ₹141 per share—hinting at possible listing gains of around 18%.
Motilal Oswal is managing the issue; MUFG Intime India is the registrar.