Atlanta Electricals IPO: Bids received for nearly all shares

Atlanta Electricals builds power, auto, and inverter duty transformers. Their products range from compact to massive (5 MVA/11 kV up to 200 MVA/220 kV), serving state grids, private companies, and renewable energy projects nationwide.

GMP indicates possible listing gains

The company aims to raise ₹687 crore through this IPO (₹400 crore fresh issue + ₹287 crore offer for sale).

Shares are priced at ₹718-₹754 each; allotment happens September 25 and listing is set for September 29, 2025.

The gray market premium sits at ₹141 per share—hinting at possible listing gains of around 18%.

Motilal Oswal is managing the issue; MUFG Intime India is the registrar.