Ola's workforce shrinks by 60% as competition intensifies Business Sep 22, 2025

Ola just cut over half its staff—dropping from 886 employees in April to 376 by August 2024.

The move comes as Ola tries to stay profitable while facing tough competition, especially from Rapido and Uber.

With Rapido's entry into the four-wheeler segment shaking things up, Ola's market share has slipped from around 43% last year to just 25-30% now.