Ola's workforce shrinks by 60% as competition intensifies
Business
Ola just cut over half its staff—dropping from 886 employees in April to 376 by August 2024.
The move comes as Ola tries to stay profitable while facing tough competition, especially from Rapido and Uber.
With Rapido's entry into the four-wheeler segment shaking things up, Ola's market share has slipped from around 43% last year to just 25-30% now.
With Rapido and Uber's presence, things are tough for Ola
Rapido's rapid growth (now grabbing over 20% of the four-wheeler market) and Uber holding steady at 45% have made things harder for Ola, especially in smaller cities.
To cope, Ola is automating more of its business and focusing on efficiency—even after a slight revenue dip in FY24.
The company's betting on streamlining operations as the race heats up.