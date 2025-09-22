NSE announces Muhurat trading session for Diwali Business Sep 22, 2025

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is bringing back its "Muhurat Trading" session for Diwali on October 21, from 1:45pm to 2:45pm.

This one-hour window is seen as a lucky start to the new Samvat year and gives traders a chance to make their first moves of the year—even though regular markets are closed for the holiday.

There's also a short pre-open session at 1:30pm.