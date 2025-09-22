Next Article
NSE announces Muhurat trading session for Diwali
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is bringing back its "Muhurat Trading" session for Diwali on October 21, from 1:45pm to 2:45pm.
This one-hour window is seen as a lucky start to the new Samvat year and gives traders a chance to make their first moves of the year—even though regular markets are closed for the holiday.
There's also a short pre-open session at 1:30pm.
Why is Muhurat trading special?
This tradition lets you trade across equities, derivatives, and more during Diwali—an occasion many believe brings good fortune for fresh investments.
Experts say it's not just about numbers; it's about starting the financial year on an optimistic note within the market community.