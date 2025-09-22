Next Article
T-Mobile appoints new CEO, effective November 1
Business
Big change at T-Mobile: Srini Gopalan, the current COO, will step up as CEO on November 1, taking over from Mike Sievert (who's moving to vice chairman).
Gopalan only joined T-Mobile in March this year but already served on its board before.
Gopalan's experience includes leadership roles at Deutsche Telekom, Bharti Airtel
Gopalan brings major experience from top roles at Deutsche Telekom, where he doubled growth and boosted fiber coverage in Germany.
He also helped turn their European business into one of the fastest-growing telecoms around.
Before that, he held leadership positions at Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, focusing on digital innovation and customer experience.