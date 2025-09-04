Atlassian acquires Arc browser maker for $610 million
Atlassian just announced it's acquiring The Browser Company—a New York startup known for its Dia and Arc browsers—for $610 million in cash.
With this move, Atlassian wants to jump into the fast-growing world of AI-powered browsers that help manage tasks smarter.
The deal will be funded from Atlassian's own cash and is set to close by December 2025, pending regulatory approval.
Atlassian's browser ambitions
Atlassian plans to turn Dia into an enterprise browser that brings together all your web tools in one place—think work chats, docs, and more.
This puts Dia up against big names like Microsoft Edge (which comes with Microsoft 365) and Google Chrome, which held a massive 69% market share as of last year.
Fun fact: Atlassian had already invested in The Browser Company back in their Series A round, showing they've been eyeing browser innovation for a while now.