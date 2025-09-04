Atlassian acquires Arc browser maker for $610 million

Atlassian's browser ambitions

Atlassian plans to turn Dia into an enterprise browser that brings together all your web tools in one place—think work chats, docs, and more.

This puts Dia up against big names like Microsoft Edge (which comes with Microsoft 365) and Google Chrome, which held a massive 69% market share as of last year.

Fun fact: Atlassian had already invested in The Browser Company back in their Series A round, showing they've been eyeing browser innovation for a while now.