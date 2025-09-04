Why India is shifting its pharma export focus from US

What does this mean for India?

This move isn't just about business—it's about playing it smart.

By spreading out where its medicines go, India can dodge risks from US tariffs and tough regulations.

Plus, tapping into emerging markets could mean 20% more exports and help shrink India's big trade gap with China (which supplies over 60% of India's pharma raw materials).

All this helps keep billions in export revenue safe and keeps India strong as one of the world's top drug producers.