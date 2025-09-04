Next Article
NVIDIA backs $600 million funding round for Honeywell's quantum computing arm
Quantinuum, Honeywell's quantum computing division, just scored $600 million in new funding—doubling its valuation to a massive $10 billion since January 2024.
Big names like NVIDIA's NVentures and Quanta Computer joined in as fresh investors, while regulars like JPMorgan Chase and Mitsui also pitched in.
Quantinuum aims to go public by late 2027
Quantum computing is heating up, with tech giants like NVIDIA betting big on its future.
Earlier this year, NVIDIA even opened a Boston research lab to team up with companies like Quantinuum.
Looking ahead, Quantinuum is planning to go public by the end of 2027—a huge step as it aims to be a major player in this fast-moving tech space.