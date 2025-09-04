Asia's largest battery plant kicks off in Haryana

Haryana is shaping up as a hub for big industries

Haryana's Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh called it a "historic milestone" and credited both state and national leaders for making it happen.

The state is planning 10 new industrial cities to boost growth even further.

Thanks to its prime spot near Delhi-NCR and strong logistics, Haryana is shaping up as a go-to place for big industries—helping push India closer to its development goals for 2047.