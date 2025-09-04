Next Article
Asia's largest battery plant kicks off in Haryana
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just kicked off the first phase of Asia's largest lithium-ion battery plant in Nuh, Haryana.
Built by Japanese firm ATL with an investment of over ₹3,000 crore, this facility is set to create 5,000+ jobs and put Haryana on the map as a hub for clean energy and electronics.
Haryana is shaping up as a hub for big industries
Haryana's Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh called it a "historic milestone" and credited both state and national leaders for making it happen.
The state is planning 10 new industrial cities to boost growth even further.
Thanks to its prime spot near Delhi-NCR and strong logistics, Haryana is shaping up as a go-to place for big industries—helping push India closer to its development goals for 2047.