IPO-bound Bluestone Jewelry raises ₹820 crore, m-cap hits ₹8,548cr

Bluestone's rapid growth and expansion

Bluestone designs and makes over 75% of its jewelry in-house across Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat.

In just the first quarter of FY25 (April-June 2025), it grew revenue by a solid 41% year-on-year to ₹492.6 crore and cut net losses nearly in half to ₹34.7 crore—even with rising expenses.

The brand is also expanding fast offline: it added 17 new stores this quarter for a total of 292 outlets across 117 cities.