Auriga Space secures $6 million for electromagnetic rocket launch
Auriga Space, a California startup led by CEO Winnie Lai, has landed $6 million in fresh funding to build an electromagnetic rocket launch system.
With this round—including a $4.6 million seed investment and $1.4 million in AFWERX and SpaceWERX contracts—their total funding now stands at $12.2 million.
Auriga's tech cuts down on fuel use and costs
Instead of relying on traditional rocket boosters, Auriga uses a ground-based electromagnetic track to launch rockets at over six times the speed of sound.
This approach slashes fuel use and costs, lets rockets save their engines for the final push into orbit, and makes launches quicker and potentially more eco-friendly.
Auriga aims to make space launches more efficient
Backed by investors like OTB Ventures, Trucks Venture Capital, Seraphim Space, plus support from AFWERX and SpaceWERX, Auriga plans to keep developing its tech so space launches can be cheaper and more efficient for everyone.