Infosys Foundation pledges ₹200 cr for job seekers

Training happens through the Infosys Springboard digital platform, covering hot topics like AI, machine learning, digital marketing, and finance. There's also help with communication skills and interview prep—basically everything to get you workplace-ready. Nearly 20 partners—including ICT Academy and NIIT Foundation—are teaming up to make this happen.

More than 80,000 people landed jobs in FY25

Already, more than 80,000 people landed jobs in FY25 thanks to this program.

By bridging the gap between what you learn in school and what employers actually want, Infosys hopes to boost career opportunities for young people—and give India's workforce a real edge for the future.