Aurobindo Pharma shares jump nearly 2% after Telangana plant vai

TheraNym Biologics partners with Merck

The VAI tag signals objectionable conditions were found during the inspection, which reassured investors and pushed shares to ₹1,450.90 by this morning.

Meanwhile, Aurobindo's subsidiary TheraNym Biologics is stepping up too: they're teaming up with Merck to build a new $150 million to $175 million drug manufacturing facility.

Over the past month, Aurobindo's stock has climbed 8%, and it's up more than 27% in six months.